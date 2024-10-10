Man gets 12.5 years for fatal shooting outside Mineapolis bar

A 22-year-old has been sentenced to 12.5 years(150 months) in prison for a fatal shooting in December.

Juan Josue Canario Robles was convicted of one count of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of 44-year-old Franclin Ignacio Orellana. A second count was dismissed at sentencing.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Central Avenue South on Dec. 16. Orellana was found with a gunshot wound to the head and later died at the hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police he left the bar after Robles punched him for dancing with a woman. Robles reportedly followed the witness outside and threatened him with a gun.

Security at the bar told them to leave, but Robles punched the witness again. They then started to fight, but Robles got in a car and drove away.

Orellana, who was at the bar with the witness, chased after the car and was fatally shot.

The witness later identified Robles in a lineup.

After his arrest, Robles admitted to firing the gun at Orellana and then throwing the gun off a bridge, court documents state.