Man gets 12.5 years for attempted murder of Ramsey County deputy

A man was sentenced to 12.5 years (150 months) in prison on Tuesday for shooting at a Ramsey County deputy.

Trevion Figgs, 21, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in April. Counts of first-degree assault and aiding and abetting dangerous weapons (drive-by shooting) were dismissed at sentencing.

Figgs was given credit for 462 days already served.

As previously reported, on March 1, 2024, officers saw someone driving recklessly and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped off. A Ramsey County deputy saw the vehicle a short time later and tried to pull it over, but a passenger in the vehicle shot at him at least once.

Court documents state that an anonymous tipster told investigators that Figgs’ mother admitted her son was the one who shot at the deputy.

When officers arrested Figgs, they found an AR-style rifle stock, a ghost gun and loose ammunition.