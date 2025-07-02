Man gets 11 years for stabbing victim and stealing their car

A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for stabbing someone and stealing his car.

32-year-old Nathan Mathias Sughroue pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on Monday, which was initially an attempted murder charge. An additional count of carjacking was dismissed at sentencing on Tuesday.

Bloomington police were called to a gas station in June of 2024 on a report of two men fighting. Officers found a black Hyundai sedan parked at an angle next to a gas pump. People were waving the officers down.

Court documents state that investigators learned the Hyundai had been carjacked at knifepoint in Shakopee 90 minutes prior.

A man, who was covered in blood, told police he was pumping gas when Sughroue, pulled up in the Hyundai and demanded his keys. Officers later found Sughroue’s wallet and ID in the Hyundai.

Court documents state that Sughroue got into the passenger seat of the victim’s car and they began fighting. At some point, Sughroue was able to get into the driver’s seat and started to drive away with the victim still inside, but the victim either fell or was pushed from the vehicle when it started moving.

During the fight, Sughroue stabbed the victim in the neck, abdomen and chest. According to court documents, a cut to the victim’s neck required stitches, and one of the stab wounds punctured his liver and the outer surface of the stomach.

Less than 20 minutes later, Robbinsdale officers responded to a crash on northbound Highway 100. One of the drivers ran from the crash and tried to get into passing vehicles. He was ultimately dragged along the highway, court documents state.

Officers identified one of the vehicles involved as the vehicle stolen from the Bloomington gas station. Sughroue, whose clothing matched the carjacker seen on surveillance of the gas station, was found nearby and arrested.