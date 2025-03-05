Man gets 10 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute 8 pounds of fentanyl

A man was recently sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug possession with the intent to distribute.

Dejuan White, 29, must also serve five years of supervised release.

As previously reported, he was the target of a search warrant executed at an apartment in Minneapolis on March 15, 2023.

Authorities found over eight pounds of fentanyl, along with cocaine, heroin, a large amount of cash and a gun.

He was also charged in Hennepin County, but that case was dismissed due to the federal indictment against him.