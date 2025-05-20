Man gets 1 year, 1 day in prison for sending sexual image to teen

A man has been sentenced for sending a sexually explicit photo to a teen.

32-year-old Nicholas Martell was sentenced earlier this month to serve one year and one day in prison. He has credit for 75 days already served. Martell was convicted on one count of electronically distributing material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child.

As previously reported, he was an Isanti police officer at the time of the offense and was placed on leave. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Isanti police for an update on his employment status.

According to court documents, Martell sent a photo of his genitalia to the child and asked if they “liked it.”

The next day, Martell reportedly apologized for sending the photo and asked the child not to tell anyone, to which the child informed him that one of their friends had seen it.

Martell then asked to call the child when they were alone, but a friend of the child secretly recorded the call.

According to documents, when Martell called, he asked the child if they were alone and asked them to tell their friend it was a “different Nick” and stated he could go to prison.

The child then ended the phone call, claiming their sibling was coming upstairs. Martell later messaged the child asking when they could talk again.

An Isanti city official told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Martell was hired as a police officer in February 2023 and had no previous disciplinary action on his record.