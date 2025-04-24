Man free from apparent sinkhole in Minneapolis following hours long rescue

A man has reportedly been rescued from a sinkhole after being trapped underground for several hours.

Fire crews and police officers were seen on 13th Avenue South at East 39th Street Wednesday night and early Thursday morning performing a rescue operation.

Officials at the scene told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that a plumbing crew had been called for help just after 10 p.m. when one of their workers became trapped in a sinkhole that had opened up while they were working.

It took around five hours before the man was seen emerging from the hole, walking out on his own.

After getting out, the man was seen getting onto a stretcher and being taken into an ambulance.

His immediate condition is currently unknown; 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more.