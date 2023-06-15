Man found shot after I-94 pursuit dies at hospital, BCA says

A St. Paul man who was accused of being involved in a domestic incident before leading police on a pursuit on Sunday has died at a hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the man, identified as 36-year-old Marlin Brewer, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

St. Paul police responded to reports that a man kicked in a door at a home in the 900 block of Fremont Avenue at around 4 a.m. Sunday, then fired multiple gunshots. Police said that man fled as officers arrived and a pursuit along westbound Interstate 94 started.

Eventually, two Minnesota State Patrol troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle on the South Cedar Avenue off-ramp in Minneapolis, and Brewer was then found inside the car slumped over with a gunshot wound.

The BCA says a handgun and single cartridge casing were found in Brewer’s car.

Brewer was taken to a hospital Sunday and died on Tuesday, the press releases says.

The involved troopers have been identified as:

Derrick Hoy, a trooper with four years of law enforcement experience, and

James Noxon, a trooper with two years of law enforcement experience.

The BCA is currently investigating the use of the PIT maneuver on behalf of the St. Paul Police Department. The agency adds that portions of the incident were caught by squad and body cameras.