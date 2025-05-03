Man found guilty on multiple charges in double fatal tobacco shop shooting

A man accused of fatally shooting two men in a Minneapolis tobacco shop and injuring two others has been found guilty on multiple charges by a Hennepin County jury.

Maleek Jabril Conley, 27, was convicted of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of intentional second-degree murder, one count of attempted premeditated first-degree murder, one count of attempted intentional second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

As previously reported, a criminal complaint alleges Conley walked into Royal Cigar and Tobacco near the corner of 14th Avenue Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast on Dec. 3, 2023, and shot two customers and a store employee. By the time Minneapolis police arrived, the two customers — 24-year-olds Bryson Haskell and Jamartre Sanders — had died.

Video of the shooting showed Conley shoot directly at Haskell and Sanders’ heads from short range. He shot at a third customer but missed, hitting the store employee in the rear, the complaint states.

The employee hit a panic button, locking everyone inside the store, and video then shows Conley shooting out the glass door and crawling out, according to the complaint. Four other males followed Conley to a getaway car, a stolen Kia, and they drove away.

Conley and the others in the Kia were identified as members or associates of the “Crazi Boyz” street gang, which operates out of south Minneapolis. The two victims, Haskell and Sanders, were known to be involved with the rival “Lowz” gang in north Minneapolis.

“Mr. Conley involved himself in an altercation in a tobacco shop, firing at his victims at close range,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “This was an act of extreme violence that took the lives of two individuals … My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who were killed that day, and with those who survived. We are holding Mr. Conley accountable for his actions.”

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Conley’s sentencing is set for June 2, where he is expected to receive a life sentence in prison without parole.