Man found guilty for fatal shooting at a party in St. Cloud in 2023

A man arrested for fatally shooting one person and injuring two others at a St. Cloud party has been found guilty in Stearns County Court.

According to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Deionte Jaewon Parker was found guilty of aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.

Parker was acquitted of a separate charge of second-degree assault with a firearm.

RELATED: Charges: Fatal shooting at St. Cloud party was retaliation for stabbing in July

As previously reported, authorities were called to a residence on the 700 block of 6th Avenue South in St. Cloud just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2023, on a report of a man having been shot.

Court documents said officers found three people who had been shot. Antonio Carl Harris Jr., 34, was later pronounced dead, while two others, a 52-year-old and 26-year-old, were injured.

Parker was later identified as the suspect; court documents alleged Parker had committed the shooting in retaliation to a stabbing that had occurred in July.

His sentencing date has been set for April 15; he faces up to 55 years in prison.