Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in North Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the city’s north side late Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to Humbold Avenue near 42nd Avenue North around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had been idling for several hours.

That’s where officers found the man’s body in the driver’s seat. Police say the man is in his 20’s, and had an apparent gunshot wound.

His name will be released at a later time, as well as a cause of death.

Currently, no one is in custody for the man’s death. No suspect information was immediately provided.