A man who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead in the Pine River.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the search began at 5:31 p.m. after they received a report of a 54-year-old man who had gone missing after going swimming in the Pine River and didn’t return.

Authorities said at 7:13 p.m., they searched a section of the river and found the man’s body.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Ramset County Medical Examiner’s Office.