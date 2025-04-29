Man found dead in Minnesota River in Savage

Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead in the Minnesota River in Savage on Monday morning.

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12000 block of Yosemite Avenue South near the entrance to the port on the river around 10:25 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

In the river, an adult man’s body was found, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. His name has not been released yet.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 952-445-1411 or submit a tip using their online tip submission form HERE.