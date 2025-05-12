Man found dead after going missing during bike ride on Minnesota River Bluffs trail

A man was found dead Sunday night after he became separated from a friend during a bike ride on the Minnesota River Bluffs LRT Regional Trail.

A spokesperson for Chaska police said officers were called to help the Carver County Sheriff’s Office around 6 p.m. after a man was reported to have gone missing while biking with a friend on the trail.

During the search, law enforcement found the man’s bike off the trail near United Sugars on Stoughton Avenue in Chaska. The man was later found dead in a wooded area a short distance from his bike, according to Chaska police.

Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time and the man’s death is not considered suspicious.

His identity has not been released.