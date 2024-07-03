Man facing federal arson charges after setting Eden Prairie townhome on fire with 4 kids inside

A 23-year-old is facing federal arson charges after prosecutors say he set a townhome on fire with four children inside, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

Abdirahman Abdi Abdullahi faces one count of arson causing injury.

He was charged in connection to a fire in Hennepin County in May.

Eden Prairie Fire Department responded to the fire around 11:27 a.m. on May 31. There were five people — a man and four children — in the home when the fire started, according to court officials.

When fire crews got to the scene, the man was outside with three children, but a 9-month-old baby was still inside. The baby survived the fire but was brought to the hospital.

ATF investigators and Eden Prairie firefighters learned that the mother of the baby lived in the home and that Abdullahi was on probation for violating a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting her, according to court authorities. Two days before the fire, prosecutors say Abdullahi texted the woman, “when I see u I’m smoke u.”

Surveillance video showed Abdullahi carrying a red gas can toward the home. A few minutes later, he was seen walking back to his car with the gas can.

Video from a nearby gas station showed Abdullahi filling up a red gas can with gasoline.

When Abdullahi was arrested, officers found clothing that matched what the suspect wore in surveillance footage.

Court officials say Abdullahi made his first court appearance on Monday and must stay in custody until a formal detention hearing next week.