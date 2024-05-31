Man facing attempted murder for stabbing outside Minneapolis nightclub

A man is now facing an attempted murder charge for a stabbing last weekend outside a Minneapolis nightclub.

Traquan Diaveonmartez Jackson, 28, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection to the May 25 incident.

It happened at around 1:20 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Second Avenue and North Fourth Street.

Minneapolis police say they were called to the area on a report of a fight.

Court documents state that the victim “had a knife fully embedded in his skull” with just the handle showing. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses pointed officers to Jackson, who’d been caught on video in an altercation with the victim earlier the same night, according to charging documents, and he was arrested.

It’s unclear what caused the fight.