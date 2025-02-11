Man facing 8 years on fake bomb threat

A man is facing two counts of threats of violence for a fake bomb threat to a hospital.

Theophilus Hayes, 62, faces up to 8 years and $13,000 worth of fines for a fake bomb threat made to Hennepin County Medical Center on Sunday, according to court documents.

According to police records, a deputy from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, who was working at the hospital at the time, received a report from the hospital’s call center of getting a call from an unknown person stating, “I placed a bomb in the hospital. It’s going to go off. Thank you.”

Investigators used the phone number to identify a phone number connected to Hayes and executed a search warrant at his address.

Hayes reportedly confessed to investigators that he did not have a bomb and had made the call to the hospital while he was drunk.

He reportedly made the threat because he was upset with how the hospital treated him a few months prior.

Hayes’ next court appearance is Tuesday.