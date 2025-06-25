Man faces 13 felony charges including attempted murder after carjacking in St. Paul

A man arrested on Friday is facing 13 felony charges after he reportedly stole a vehicle, crashed it and then began firing a gun at another vehicle before he was arrested by off-duty officers.

Ramsey County court documents show Eric Deonta Hill, 36, is facing up to 165 years in prison if found guilty of all charges, which include attempted second-degree murder.

He has been charged with the following:

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder

One count of first-degree carjacking

One count of first-degree aggravated robbery

Two counts of illegal firearm possession

Two counts of attempted first-degree carjacking

Five counts of second-degree assault

Hill’s actions, according to court documents, started around 9:23 p.m. on 165 Avon Street in St. Paul on Friday.

There, Hill reportedly walked up to a Nissan Altima, brandished a handgun, and demanded the driver and passenger get out of the vehicle. Hill then took the vehicle and drove off — police said multiple witnesses saw the alleged carjacking.

About six minutes later, at 9:29 p.m., Hill rear-ended another car, which then struck the rear end of the car in front of it at the intersection of Kellogg Boulevard and Robert Street, according to court documents.

Hill then allegedly got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the car he rear-ended, demanding its occupants get out and give him their wallets. He then demanded the occupants of the other car involved in the crash get out as well, after which Hill stole their phones and then took off, court documents state.

Those who were forced out of the vehicles reported hearing gunshots as they ran — one driver said Hill fired a shot into the air when he refused to get out of the vehicle.

After the crash and robbery, court documents state Hill continued walking in the intersection, where a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was driving on Kellogg Avenue.

According to court documents, Hill, who was standing in the street, then fired a gunshot at the vehicle, striking the windshield. Hill attempted to open the door to the vehicle, but the driver was able to drive away from him.

Afterwards, two off-duty police officers in an unmarked squad car arrived at the crash scene, and Hill pointed a gun at them as they drove past.

The officers got out of the vehicle and ordered Hill to drop his weapon. Hill initially complied, but ran away after he set his gun on the ground — officers arrested him after they used a taser on him. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was then arrested.

Officers said they believed Hill was under the influence when they arrested him.

His next court date is a hearing on July 30; Hill is currently in custody at the Ramsey County jail.