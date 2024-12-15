Man expected to survive injuries from Saturday night shooting, police say

A man who was shot Saturday night in Minneapolis is expected to be okay, police said.

Officers responded to report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday on the 2600 block of Nicollet Avenue. There, they found evidence of the shooting, including damage to a business.

Around five minutes after they got to the scene, officers learned that a man had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators believe that the man and a woman were confronted by two suspects as they left a business and the man was shot.

The two suspects left the scene and have not been arrested, police said.