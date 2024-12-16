Man expected to be okay after being shot in the neck, St. Paul police say

A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the neck early Monday morning, St. Paul police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 3:25 a.m. on the 900 block of Arcade Street. There, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

Then, officers were called to the 100 block of Arch Street and found a man who had been shot in the neck.

He was brought to the hospital with what police call a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators say numerous people reportedly ran into an apartment complex near the scene of the shooting and it’s unknown if any of them are suspects.

No arrests have been announced.