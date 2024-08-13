Man drowns in Rice County lake Tuesday

A man was found dead in a Rice County lake on Tuesday, officials say.

Rice County deputies responded to the Kelly/Dudley Lakes public access area following a report of a “suspicious motorcycle” at 9:03 a.m.

Law enforcement found a man face down in the water and unresponsive. He was later declared dead after officials determined he had drowned.

The motorcycle was determined to belong to the man, who often came to the lake to snorkel.

The death is not considered suspicious. The identity of the man has not yet been released.