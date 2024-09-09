Man drowns at Kinnickinnic State Park in western WI

A Twin Cities man drowned at Kinnickinnic State Park in Clifton Township Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Pierce County (WI) Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a possible drowning with CPR in progress at 1:24 p.m. Investigators say Keith Taylor, 66, of Cottage Grove, dove off a diving board of a boat and didn’t resurface.

Though family members quickly pulled Taylor out of the water and gave him CPR, along with first responders, Taylor was pronounced deceased.