Man dies nearly 3 months after being shot in Minneapolis

Police say a 25-year-old man has died months after a shooting in the Central neighborhood of Minneapolis.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Johnny Birzavi Sanchez Sanchez died Wednesday morning due to complications from a gunshot wound to his neck.

Sanchez died at North Memorial Health Hospital, months after the shooting, which happened on July 25.

As reported at that time by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Minneapolis Police Department said they were called to the intersection of 31st Street East and Clinton Avenue around 2:30 p.m. that day for a shooting. Officers found Sanchez and gave him aid until EMS arrived.

Police say they believe shots were fired from a vehicle but were still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to police to see if any arrests have been made in this case and will update this article when details become available.