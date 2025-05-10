Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Shakopee

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Friday night in Shakopee.

The Minnesota State Patrol said that troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 8:20 p.m. near southbound Highway 169 and Canterbury Road.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver of the car experienced some sort of medical episode while driving.

The driver was brought to the hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released at this time.

State Patrol is investigating the crash.