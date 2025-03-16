Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Aitkin County

A 77-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday in Aitkin County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Tundra was going west on Highway 18 in Wealthwood Township around 2:30 p.m. when it went off the road. The car went airborne off of a driveway approach, hit a tree and then rolled onto its roof.

Authorities say that a 77-year-old man from Ironton died as a result of the crash. His identity is expected to be released at a later time.

The incident report states that road conditions were wet at the time.