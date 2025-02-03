Man dies in crash with Chippewa County Highway Department truck

A man is dead after a crash with a Chippewa County Highway Department truck in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The truck was performing winter maintenance in the eastbound lanes on Highway 29 in Stanley, Wis., around 4:05 a.m. when it was hit from behind by a Jeep Compass, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The driver of the Jeep Compass was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries from the crash, the release added. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Officials say the driver of the Highway Department truck was uninjured in the crash.