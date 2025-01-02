Man dies following fall from roof in Morrison County

A 65-year-old man died after falling from a roof in Morrison County on Tuesday, authorities say.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Dale Schlangen of Belgrade, Minnesota, was helping family members work on a pole shed in Swan River Township, 4 miles southwest of Little Falls, when he slipped on the rafters and fell to the ground.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene of the accident, but Schlangen was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.