Man dies days after being shot in Minneapolis

Police say a man died in a hospital days after he was shot last week in north Minneapolis.

An update from Minneapolis police early Friday morning said a man who was shot in the 2100 block of Bryant Avenue North last Thursday died over the weekend.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t yet publicly identified the man.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to the scene shortly before 4:20 p.m. and then learned that two men were taken to a hospital by a private party.

Investigators believe the men were in a vehicle on Bryant Avenue when a second vehicle drove past and fired multiple shots at them.

As of Friday morning, police hadn’t made any arrests in the case.