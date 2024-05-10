Man dies days after being pulled from Bde Maka Ska

A Minneapolis man died several days after bystanders pulled him from Bde Maka Ska, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Miguel Angel Taco, 23, was swimming near the 32nd Street Beach around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when people saw him go underwater. They took him to shore and performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Taco was pronounced deceased Thursday afternoon at Hennepin County Medical Center. An autopsy report states he died of an accidental freshwater drowning.