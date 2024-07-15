Man dies at the hospital days after shooting, MPD says

Minneapolis police announced Monday that a man who was shot on July 8 has died at the hospital.

Officers responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on July 8 on the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue North.

Officers found a 29-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital.

Investigators believe he was shot in the alley.

Minneapolis police said officers were notified that the man had died on Friday.

There have been no arrests.