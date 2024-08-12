Man dies at the hospital after stabbing in Eden Prairie, 1 arrested

A man died at the hospital after being stabbed multiple times Saturday evening, according to Eden Prairie police.

Officers were called to a report of a fight near the intersection of Wallace Road and Technology Drive around 6 p.m. There, they found a 42-year-old who had been stabbed multiple times in the chest.

The man was brought to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police say a 36-year-old man was arrested near the scene. Investigators believe the two men knew each other.

Neither man’s identity has been released at this time. No word on what led up to the stabbing.