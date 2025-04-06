Man dies at the hospital after 4 found unresponsive from suspected overdoses

A man died at the hospital after being found unresponsive, along with three others, from a suspected overdose, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

First responders were called to a report of multiple people who were unresponsive inside a home on the 3400 block of 3rd Avenue South around 9:46 p.m. on Saturday.

Four men were brought to the hospital for suspected overdoses, where one of them, a man in his 30s, was declared deceased.

The other three men were treated for overdoses, police said.