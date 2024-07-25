Man dies after Moorhead shooting, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Moorhead man early Wednesday morning.

As previously reported, officers responded to the 900 block of 18th Street South for report of a shooting around 3:20 a.m. There, they found a man with a critical injury to his head, who was brought to Sanford Medical Center.

In an update Thursday, Moorhead city officials said the victim, 37-year-old Franky Torres, died as a result of his injuries.

An investigation led authorities to Jamal Ahmed, 35, who was arrested with help from the Red River SWAT Team. He is currently being held at the Clay County Correctional Facility on a long-form complaint for felony second-degree murder charges.

Authorities say that Torres and Ahmed were with mutual acquaintances at the time of the incident. The weapon, described as a pistol by police, has not been found.

Officials continue to investigate but note this was an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the community.