Authorities say a Red Wing man died Thursday after he fell from a tree during a Fourth of July celebration in Aitkin County.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Henry Cannon was climbing a tree along the shore of Gun Lake in Fleming Township when a 2-inch-wide branch snapped and he fell about 25 feet to the ground.

Cannon was taken to Riverwood Hospital in Aitkin for emergency care but was pronounced dead.