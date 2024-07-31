Man dies after driving motorcycle into construction equipment in SW Minnesota

A 41-year-old from Durham, NC, was killed in a crash after he drove his motorcycle into construction equipment in Rock County Tuesday morning, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities said David Martin Houck was driving a motorcycle westbound on I-90 when he hit a road grader in a construction zone in Luverne Township around 10:39 a.m.

Houck was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The operator of the road grader was not injured.