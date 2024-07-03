Man dies after being pulled from water at Afton State Park Beach

A man died after being pulled from the water at Afton State Park Beach Wednesday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the beach around 9:41 a.m. for a possible drowning. There, witnesses said that a 27-year-old was swimming 20-30 feet offshore in around 12 feet of water, but they lost sight of him.

First responders found the man in 18 feet of water and brought him to Regions Hospital.

It’s unclear if he was alone at the time of his death.

The man’s name has not yet been released.