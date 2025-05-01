Man dies after being pinned underneath farming equipment in Stearns County

A Brooten man died after being involved in a farm accident on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the accident on the 26000 block of County Road 201 in North Fork Township around 5:47 pm. on Tuesday.

Two men had been working on a corn planter that was having hydraulic issues. Authorities say 46-year-old Eric Scott Segaar was underneath the planter when it is believed the hydraulic system failed, causing the planter to fall onto him.

First responders freed Segaar from underneath the planter and gave him first aid, but he was pronounced deceased.