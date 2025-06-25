Man dead, another injured after tire explosion in Wabasha County

A man is dead and his father is injured after the tire of a car they were working on exploded in Wabasha County.

Deputies responded to the scene in rural Lake City and found 34-year-old Joshua Moechnig, who was later pronounced dead. His father, Joshua Moechnig Sr., was brought to St. Mary’s hospital with injuries to the face.

His condition was not specified by law enforcement.

Wabasha County officials say the two were working on a tire when it exploded.