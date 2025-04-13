Man dead after motorcycle crash in St. Louis County

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in northern Minnesota, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday at around 4:34 p.m., law enforcement responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 5 near the intersection of Herman Road in Cherry Township, about five miles east of Hibbing.

A witness told officials that the motorcycle was going north on Highway 5 and didn’t navigate a turn, which resulted in it crossing the centerline and going into a water-filled ditch.

The 46-year-old Chisholm man driving the motorcycle was ejected after going into the ditch. Good Samaritans tried to provide life-saving measures; however, he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released at this time.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, and the man was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities add that speeding and alcohol consumption were contributing factors in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.