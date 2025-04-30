Man dead after motorcycle crash in Dunn County

A western Wisconsin motorcycle crash on Tuesday has left one man dead.

At around 4:41 p.m., Dunn County officials received a 911 call about a motorcycle crash with injuries on the N1500 block of 420th Street in Dunn Township.

Once on the scene, deputies with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office found a crashed motorcycle and a man lying in the road.

The 55-year-old man, who authorities say was wearing a helmet, was brought by a helicopter to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said that the driver died at around 6:05 p.m. He has not been identified at this time.

Preliminary information shows the motorcycle was going south on 420th Street when the driver tried to avoid a deer in the roadway and crashed.

The crash is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.