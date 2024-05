A Rapid City, South Dakota man is dead after a rollover crash in Martin County on Wednesday night.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling eastbound on I-90 at 8:50 p.m. when the vehicle lost control, drove in a ditch, and rolled several times.

Fifty-three-year-old William Coney died as a result of the crash. He was not belted at the time of the incident, according to the State Patrol.