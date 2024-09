A Zimmerman man is dead after crashing a Hummer into a tree in Sherburne County on Monday night.

Authorities say 48-year-old Michael Calavicci was driving on 112th Street Northwest in Livonia Township around 7 p.m. when his Hummer H3 drove off the road near 233rd Avenue and hit a tree.

Calavicci was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.