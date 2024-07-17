Man dead after crash with log truck in Dunn County

A man in his 70s is dead after a crash with a log truck in Dunn County on Wednesday morning.

Dunn County deputies were called to 710th Street at 240th Avenue in Spring Brook, Wisconsin, around 10:45 a.m. on a report of a crash between an SUV and a semi.

At the scene, deputies found a 77-year-old deceased man inside the SUV.

An initial investigation indicates a loaded log truck was traveling eastbound on 240th Avenue when the SUV, which was heading southbound on 710th Street, didn’t stop at a stop sign and collided with the log truck.

The driver of the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the log truck was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The name of the SUV driver will be released at a later date.