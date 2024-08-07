Man dead after crash in Kanabec County

A man in his 50s is dead after a crash in Kanabec County on Tuesday afternoon.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling westbound on Highway 23 around 12:15 p.m. when it tried to pass a semi and collided in the shoulder with a Cadillac Eldorado Coupe traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Coupe, a 59-year-old man from Brook Park, was killed in the crash. State Patrol officials say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The identity of the man who died is expected to be released at a later time.