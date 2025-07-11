Man dead after crash between motorcycle, deer in Isanti County

A Cambridge man is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and deer in Isanti County.

On Tuesday at around 11:15 p.m., authorities received a call about a crash near the 27000 block of Variolite Street Northwest in Stanford Township. Sheriff’s deputies determined that the crash occurred between a motorcycle and a deer.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, first responders began lifesaving measures on 58-year-old William Windhauser, who was then brought to the hospital.

One day later, the sheriff’s office was notified that Windhauser had died from his injuries.