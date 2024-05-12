Man dead after being hit by train in Rochester

One man is dead after being hit by a train in Rochester on Saturday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, at around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to Civic Center Drive Northwest and First Avenue Northwest on report of a man being hit by a train.

Witnesses state the train was crossing through the intersection when a man got too close to a passing boxcar and was hit. He was brought to the hospital and died a short time later.

Authorities identified the victim as a 23-year-old man from Rochester.

In a separate incident, while police were at the scene of the train incident, a vehicle drove through the blocked-off area and backed into the side of an apartment building on First Avenue Northwest.

Officials say the driver was arrested for suspected DUI and that no one was injured.