Man dead after being hit by train in Rochester

Cory Knudsen KSTP
Civic Center Drive Northwest and First Avenue Northwest in Rochester (Courtesy of KAAL)

One man is dead after being hit by a train in Rochester on Saturday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, at around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to Civic Center Drive Northwest and First Avenue Northwest on report of a man being hit by a train.

Witnesses state the train was crossing through the intersection when a man got too close to a passing boxcar and was hit. He was brought to the hospital and died a short time later.

Authorities identified the victim as a 23-year-old man from Rochester.

In a separate incident, while police were at the scene of the train incident, a vehicle drove through the blocked-off area and backed into the side of an apartment building on First Avenue Northwest.

Officials say the driver was arrested for suspected DUI and that no one was injured.