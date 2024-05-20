Man critically injured in south Minneapolis shooting

Police say a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after he was shot Sunday night in south Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a man in his 30s was shot inside a home just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of 16th Avenue South and East 28th Street.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is said to be in stable but critical condition.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Investigators do not believe the incident is related to a separate shooting that happened 20 minutes earlier about three blocks away, in an alley near Cedar Avenue and East 29th Street.