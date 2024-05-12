Man critically injured in motorcycle accident with no helmet

A man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Morrison County on Saturday afternoon.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Harley Davidson FLHXS motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 25 at 3:15 p.m. when it entered the left curve to continue westbound before driving off the road and stopping in the northern ditch.

A 57-year-old Buckman Township man was critically injured in the crash. A State Patrol spokesperson said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was brought to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.