Man crashes into Northfield building, assaults officer while trying to flee police

A man is in custody after crashing his vehicle into an apartment building and assaulting an officer while trying to run away on Tuesday night, according to the Northfield Police Department.

The Northfield Police Department heard about other officers chasing a person on southbound Highway 3 from Farmington around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say the suspect eventually crashed into the front of an apartment building in Northfield at 710 Highway 3 North. The suspect then ran from one building and into another.

According to Northfield police, the suspect assaulted a Farmington police officer when they tried to arrest him and attempted to assault additional officers that assisted.

The suspect was brought to Northfield Hospital because he said he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt when he crashed and hit the steering wheel. The Farmington police officer was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The apartment building was damaged and several residents were moved to alternative housing for the time being.