Man crashes in Lowry Hill Tunnel, arrested for suspected DWI

A driver who was part of a single vehicle crash early Friday morning has been arrested.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 1:35 a.m., troopers were called to the Lowry Hill Tunnel.

There, the agency says troopers found a vehicle that had been traveling westbound on Interstate 94 crashed into the tunnel’s wall before rolling over.

The 24-year-old Apple Valley man wasn’t injured; however, the state patrol said he was taken into custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The investigation is still ongoing.