Man convicted on 2 counts in jury trial for shooting that killed 2 injured 3

A man was convicted on two counts in connection with a shooting outside a celebration of life in St. Paul in February of 2023.

John Lee Edmondson, 54, was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal firearm possession. He was acquitted of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

As previously reported, 37-year-old Troy Kennedy and 34-year-old Larry Jiles Jr. were killed in the shooting on Feb. 25, 2023. Three others were injured.

According to court documents, several families had gathered in a community room to celebrate the life of a woman who’d recently died, and Jiles had prepared most of the food for the gathering. When the event ended and it was time for people to leave, an argument started in the parking lot.

Several witnesses described Edmondson pulling out a gun and shooting at several people.

Court records also note that Edmondson has prior convictions for aggravated robbery and murder, as he was part of a group that targeted and robbed drug dealers and killed one of the dealers.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 11.